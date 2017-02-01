Custer/Edgemont Wrestlers finish their dual season 9-1

Friday, January 20, the Custer/Edgemont wrestlers traveled to Chadron, Neb., for one of the largest tournaments in the four state area. Teams from Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado competed.

Grill at 113 pounds had a bye the first round. Hanes at 126 pounds also had a bye in the first round.

Grill won with a pin in the second round and Hanes lost sending him into wrestle backs.

In the third round, Grill lost 0-6 to a stand out wrestler from Wyoming, currently ranked first in his class, and eventual winner of the tournament. Hanes lost his second match of the day, 4-7 and was eliminated from the tournament.

In the next two wrestle back matches, Grill won with pins. Grill than faced another Wyoming wrestler, currently ranked second in his class, and pulled out the win in the final ten seconds with a takedown. This sent Grill into the third and fourth place match against a Nebraska wrestler, currently ranked number one in his class, and came up short, losing 2-6 to place fourth.

Thursday, January 26, the Custer/Edgemont wrestlers headed back down to Chadron for a triangular dual with Douglas and Chadron.

Custer/Edgemont faced Douglas in the first dual. Grill at 113 pounds won a very close match 3-2. Hanes at 126 pounds lost a very close match 6-9. Custer/Edgemont suffered their only dual loss of the season losing with a close score of 34-24.

Custer/Edgemont next faced Chadron. Grill did not wrestle against Chadron due to a broken thumb suffered in his Douglas match. Hanes won by forfeit. In this final match of the season, Custer/Edgemont defeated Chadron 46-12 to end their dual season with an outstanding 9-1 dual record.

Friday, January 27, the Custer/Edgemont wrestlers headed to Belle Fourche for their annual multi-state two day tournament. Hanes at 126 pounds had a bye the first round. In the second round, Hanes lost his match sending him into the wrestle backs.

Hanes had a strong run with three pins in a row and then a 3-1 victory setting up his third and fourth place medal match. Hanes lost his final match to place fourth.