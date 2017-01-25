Panhandle Conference Boys Basketball Stats

On Tuesday, January 17, the Moguls traveled to Morrill for the first round of Panhandle Conference. They faced the Morrill Lions.

Quarter scores are as follows:

First quarter, Lions 15, Moguls 7, second quarter, Lions 34, Moguls 21, third quarter, Lions 54, Moguls 34, fourth quarter, Lions 73, Moguls 44.

Leading the stats for the Moguls against the Lions are as follows:

Kaleb Darrow and Ryan Simons scored 14 points each. Darrow had 6 deflections, 5 assists, 4 steals and made 2 three point shots and 2 free throws. Corey Andrie made 2 free throws. Caleb Simons had 11 total rebounds, 8 of which were offensive and 3 were defensive.

On Saturday, January 21, Edgemont faced the Hay Springs Hawks.

Quarter scores are as follows:

First quarter, Hawks 21, Moguls 5, second quarter, Hawks 36, Moguls 17, third quarter, Hawks 47, Moguls 24, fourth quarter, Hawks 63, Moguls 32.

Leading the stats for the Moguls against the Hawks are as follows:

Kaleb Darrow scored 9 points, 1 of which was a successful three point shot. Dalton Reutter and Ryan Simon made 2 free throws each. Zach Lane had 6 total rebounds, 4 of which were offensive rebounds. Trevor Stokes and Darrow had 4 defensive rebounds each. Darrow and Reutter had 2 assists each. Corey Andrie had 3 steals. Caleb Simons had 5 deflections.