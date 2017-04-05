2017 EHS Track and Field Season Preview

By Joe Martin

The Edgemont Mogul track and field team begins their meet schedule Thursday, March 30, as they venture across the border to Newcastle, WY for the first of eight scheduled meets before the Region 7B meet leading up to the State B Meet in Sioux Falls during the last weekend of May.

The girls team appears set to have a very exciting spring. The Moguls are led by sophomore Abby Tidball, last season’s MVP and leading scorer, senior Jessica Tubbs, last year’s Mogul Award winner, and fellow letter winner freshman Jenna Ostenson. Tidball is very strong in the Shot Put, while Tubbs has placed very well in the High Jump, and Ostenson will look to continue her success in the hurdles.

Rounding out the girl’s team are freshmen Lizzy Tidball and Sierra Battles, as well as 8th grader Sarah Barker who came on strong at the end of the varsity season a year ago. This is most athletic girls team I have had the opportunity to coach in four years, and expectations are high that we can send girls to the State B Meet in individual events as well as different relay races.

The boys team is young, but like the girl’s team, returns three letter winners from a year ago. They include Ryan Simons, Kaleb Darrow, and Chris Simons. Ryan was one of three freshmen to qualify for State in the Long Jump a year ago, and he looks stronger and more explosive this season. Darrow is the Mogul distance runner and finished Most Improved as a freshman. Chris is the lone senior boy on the team, and runs strong legs in many different relay races.

Newcomers to the boys team this springs are junior Louis Mehlhorn, freshmen Brennen Hanes, Jacob Mack, and R.J. Shoun, as well as 8th grader Caleb Simons. Hanes and Simons will have success in individual events, but will be looked to anchor and carry relay teams as well. After qualifying for the State B Meet the last two years in the 1600 Sprint Medley Relay, a third consecutive trip is not out of the question as the season begins, and hopes are high for the Mogul relay teams.

If you happen to see the kids running after school, please don’t hesitate to share kind words of encouragement. In addition to working out after school, the track team lifts weights twice a week at 6 a.m. with nearly 17 EHS student-athletes attending every session. This is a great way to end the school year and a great spring board into the 2017-18 sports calender.