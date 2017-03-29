Lacy Stevens Earns Top RMAC Honor

By By Ryan Hilgemann, BHSU Sports Information

Black Hills State University volleyball player Lacy Stevens from Edgemont ended her career on a high note when she was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Stevens is the first Yellow Jacket volleyball player to earn a player of the year honor from the RMAC and first player of the year from a conference entity since head coach Kristin Carmichael was named the Dakota Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2008.

“This award is very well deserved and a great exclamation point to her career,” Carmichael said of Stevens. “It goes to show how her play was respected throughout the conference and we are so proud of her.”

Stevens, a First Team All-Academic selection by the RMAC, graduated in December with her degree in biology.