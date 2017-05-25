Memorial Day • Celebrate • Honor • Remember

Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our county can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.

President Harry S. Truman

Poppy Proclamation

WHEREAS, America is the land of freedom, preserved and protected willingly and freely by citizen soldiers;

WHEREAS, Millions who have answered the call to arms and have died on the field of battle;

WHEREAS, A nation of peace must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those who have died in war;

WHEREAS; The red poppy has been designated as a symbol of sacrifice of lives in all wars; and

WHEREAS; The American Legion Auxiliary has pledged to remind America annually of this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower;

THEREFORE, I, Carl A Shaw, Mayor of The City of Edgemont, SD do hereby proclaim this 29th day of May, 2017 as POPPY DAY and ask that all citizens pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy on this day.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the official seal of the City of The City of Edgemont, SD this 4th day of April, 2017.

Carl A Shaw, Mayor

City of Edgemont

(Proclamation was signed prior to 2017 city elections.)

In Flanders’ Field

In Flander’s fileds the poppies blow between the crosses, row on row, that mark our place; and in the sky the larks, still bravely singing, fly scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead. Short days ago we lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, loved, and were loved, and now we lie in Flanders’ Fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe: to you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders’ Fields.

Major John McCrae, 1915