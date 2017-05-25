The Edgemont Ambulance Service is sponsoring an Emergency Medical Responder class. The course consists of approximately 80 plus hours of classroom and practical work. It is our hope to have these EMR’s (Emergency Medical Responders) respond with one EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) on ambulance calls. This would help relieve some of the pressure on our EMTs who live in town. The state still requires that all ambulance calls have at least one EMT. Right now we are running with two EMTs and a driver. If we are forced to go with one EMT and a driver we will be significantly under staffed for most calls. If we had a number of EMRs to help respond it would improve our care for all of our patients. The class will start Tuesday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the ambulance shed and run through Thursday, July 20. The practical testing and chapter tests will be done in Edgemont. The written final will be done in Rapid City at a date that is to be determined later. Upon completion of the course will result in being a national and state certified EMR. If you are interested in the class please call Paul Nelsen (605) 662-6194 or Gay Darrow (605) 662-7417. Please let us know as soon as possible if you’re interested so that books and materials can be ordered.

Thank you for your support of the Edgemeont Ambulance Service.