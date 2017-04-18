Meeting the Needs of Our Ambulance Service

Members of the Edgemont Community and Surrounding Area:

We are writing this letter to update all of you on our decision to construct a new ambulance building in Edgemont. We have awarded the bid and, in fact, the building is currently underway. We are excited to be moving ahead with this project in our community as our old building was in serious need of alterations and repairs to continue to meet the needs of our ambulance service.

As most of you are aware, our volunteer ambulance service in Edgemont plays a major role in serving the emergency medical care and transport needs for the people of Edgemont and the surrounding area. We have some very professional and caring individuals who serve on our volunteer ambulance team to care for any and all who are in need of their help in times of medical emergencies. Almost all of us have experienced at one time or another, either ourselves, members of our families, friends, or total strangers traveling in the area being in immediate need of medical help and transport to health facilities. We have truly been blessed by the dedication of our ambulance crews through the years.

Our plan with the construction of the new building is to address the ongoing needs of the service by providing adequate room for the storage of our ambulances, loading and storage of equipment, an area to be used for training purposes, and room for outside ambulance technicians to stay when they come to town to help cover periods of time when we have no available personnel to provide the medical emergency coverage required to protect our community. We have made every effort to be practical and conservative in our construction plans with our goal being to provide the structure needed without unnecessary cost.

We have been diligent in working to build our capital outlay fund to offset the cost of this project as we knew it was going to be a necessary expenditure for the continuance of our service. However, it is a major undertaking and, at this time, we are planning a fund-raiser in the coming weeks to help raise funds through donations to help us finish achieving our goal. We are hoping that you will be able to join us at that time and will consider making a pledge to help fund this important project. Watch for our notice in the paper as to date and time. For those of you who will not be able to attend, we will provide a mailing address for anyone who wishes to show their support by mailing their donation. We ask that you will strongly consider supporting this important project for the continued betterment of our community.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact any director of the district.

Thank you!

The Edgemont Ambulance District: Heidi McBride, Peggy Porter, Bill Curran, Jeanne Schoepf, Flora Stearns

Donations may be mailed to Box 183, Edgemont, SD 57735