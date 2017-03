Help save lives by attending the Edgemont Community Blood Drive. The drive will be on Thursday, March 30 at the IOOF Hall. The drive will start at 2:30 p.m. and go until 6:00 p.m.

The drive is sponsored by PJ’s Hi-D-Way Oil & Gas. An appointment can be schedule by going to www.bloodhero.com with code: edgemont or Richelle Tanner can be contacted at: (605)890-1010. Make sure to bring a photo ID and donor card.