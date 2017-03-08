Edgemont Children’s Center Quilt Raffle

By Amy Stokes

Edgemont Children’s Center is conducting a Quilt Raffle through the month of March. The quilt was designed, stitched, and donated by Kathy Corbett. The patchwork design is queen sized in shades of blue and lime green.

Tickets are on sale for $2.00 each or three tickets for $5.00 and can be purchased by any ECC parent or teacher, Amy Stokes and Amanda Allen.

The quilt will be on display locally in the next several weeks at the Children’s Center. Proceeds from the raffle will help ECC’s scholarship program.