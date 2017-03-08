DENR to Host 29th Annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference

PIERRE, S.D. – The 29th Annual South Dakota Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference will be held March 8-9 at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Pierre.

The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hosts the conference, which will consist of exhibits by vendors and technical presentations by presenters from as far away as Vancouver, Wash., that will cover new and cutting-edge technology developments related to the environment, ground water, geology, mining and mineral resources.

For a complete agenda, visit http://denr.sd.gov/GWQConference/.

“Are you interested in uranium-related projects or the deep borehole field test being proposed for Haakon County? Do you want to learn about a new interactive flood model being developed for the Big Sioux River basin to better protect life and property? Or maybe you are interested in learning about the newest trends of improving ground water quality by improving soil health?” asks DENR Secretary Steve Pirner. “If so, DENR invites you to attend the presentations at this year’s 29th Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference.”

The conference is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Georgina Smith or Kayla Fawcett, conference coordinators for DENR, (605) 773-3296.