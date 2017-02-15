Water Rate Increases a Portion of Discussion at City Council Meeting

By Aaron Eberle

On Tuesday, February 7, the City Council met at 7 p.m. for a regular meeting.

A deputy was not present at the meeting. Mayor Carl Shaw stated that if the council had any questions about the report, they hopefully could get some answers later.

Councilwoman Sandra Woodward stated that the Public Works Crew had been busy with snow removal and water line breaks. Shaw added to the report by stating he knew they had also done some equipment maintenance and ice removal in certain areas.

Some discussion was held about whether or not there were designated snow routes in the city. It had been visited once a long time ago, but nothing was set in stone. Shaw stated that it may be worth looking into again.

Shaw stated that he had been helping with snow removal.

Dustin Dale, from AE2S, approached the board with various updates on the water project. Dale also informed the council that there would need to be a second loan taken out to finish the project. This will cause another rate increase in the water bill. This increase will not go into effect until probably after the project is complete. Projected numbers as of right now will add $1.50 to each monthly bill.

Councilwoman Woodward commented that this increase would be more acceptable than the last increase and it would be worth it for good water.

In other news:

Council approved a BNSF permit and liabilty insurance coverage for the water project.

The annual District Meeting will be held in Hot Springs on April 5, 2017. Council approved to send the mayor, council members, the finance officer and guests.