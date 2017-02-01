4-H Fruit Sales

The Fall River County 4-H Members are having their annual spring 4-H fruit sale through February 21, 2017.

The 4-H fruit sale is one of the fundraisers the 4-Her’s do each year to help support Fall River 4-H programs and 4-Her’s. This fundraiser allows our local 4-H members to participate in and attend national and state 4-H events such as State 4-H Conference, State Fair, Teen Leadership Conference, and allows our local 4-H to participate in many community service projects, and host educational workshops for local youth. These events provide 4-H member’s opportunities to learn more about projects, career exploration, citizenship and leadership skills.

If you are interested, contact any 4-H Member, 4-H Leader or the Fall River County Extension Office at 745-5133. Fruit delivery is scheduled for March 18, 2017.